Chennai police register 581 cases for firecracker rule violations during Deepavali

Most of the cases were for the bursting of firecrackers outside of the permitted time slots; Fire and Rescue Services personnel received 102 calls in two days to put out cracker-led fires, all of them minor, officials said

November 13, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
While many enjoyed Deepavali with the lighting of firecrackers, police booked more than 500 cases for the bursting of crackers outside of the permitted time periods

While many enjoyed Deepavali with the lighting of firecrackers, police booked more than 500 cases for the bursting of crackers outside of the permitted time periods | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Greater Chennai City Police have registered a total of 581 cases against persons for bursting firecrackers beyond the permitted time slots, for high decibel firecracker bursting and for running fireworks shops, in violation of Tamil Nadu’s rules.

Ahead of Deepavali, the police had issued an advisory for the bursting of firecrackers during stipulated time periods: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, only green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environmental-friendly, can be sold and burst. According to Rule 89 of The Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, no firecrackers that generate over 125 decibels of sound can be manufactured, used or sold.

Accordingly, on the orders of Chennai Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams led by inspectors checked for violations from the evening of Saturday, November 11 to Monday morning on November 13, 2023. A total of 554 cases related to bursting of firecrackers beyond the times specified; eight cases related to the operation of firecracker shops in violation of rules and 19 cases related to bursting of firecrackers with excessive noise, were registered, police said.

Over the past two days, the Fire and Rescue Services control room received 102 calls from Chennai city for assistance to put out fires that had broken out due to the bursting of crackers. Officers said all of these were minor accidents.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a portion of the Sai Baba Temple premises on Venkatesa Agraharam Street on the night of Deepavali. Pieces of cloth, and poles used for renovation work that is ongoing were damaged, but nobody was injured. Fire Service staff said the fire occurred due to a firecracker (rocket) landing after it burst.

