Chennai police recover stolen gold bars from Mumbai

12 October 2020 15:52 IST

The gold bars had been stolen from a businessman’s house in T. Nagar on September 30

Over 170 sovereigns of gold bars looted from a businessman’s house in T. Nagar, have been seized by the city police with help of the Mumbai police, from the contact of main accused in the case, in Mumbai. Though the police arrested nine suspects, the main accused, Moideen, is yet to be arrested.

The complainant Noorul Yakub, 71, has a construction business in Dubai. Yakub said he, his wife Anisha, her nephew and their domestic help had been under home quarantine at their house on Saradambal Street in T. Nagar as they tested positive for COVID-19 . One of their relatives Moideen from Thoothukudi district had also been staying with them. Unidentified persons entered his house in T. Nagar on the evening of September 30 and made away with more than 250 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹95,000 cash, other valuables and a high-end car after tying up Yakub and his family members.

Moideen who was staying with the family also had gone missing and his mobile phone was switched off. The family members managed to untie themselves and reported the incident to the police over the phone.

Pondy Bazaar police began an investigation into the complaint and found that Moideen had hatched the plan to commit the robbery and executed it with the help of hirelings. “Moideen, who is suspected to be the main suspect is still at large. Special teams have been constituted to trace him. There is progress in the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

Police have so far recovered 170 sovereigns of gold bars and 120 sovereigns of gold jewellery.