Chennai police reach out to residents welfare associations 

July 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The meetings were held at 94 places by inspectors and the residents were sensitised to the need to stay alert and ensure the safety of people in their area; police also held meetings with residents of TNUHDB tenements

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police held meetings with residents welfare associations and residents living in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements on Sunday.

On the instructions of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, the police inspectors held consultative meetings on Sunday at 94 places and advised the associations to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the residents.  About 1,883 persons participated in these meetings.

The police held meetings with residents of TNUHDB tenements. The residents were urged to use the “Kaaval Uthavi” app inaugurated by the Chief Minister in times of emergency and for the safety of women and children. Residents were asked to download the app and seek the assistance of police whenever they need any help.

Residents were asked to immediately contact the police if they come across any criminal activities or persons indulging in criminal activities. The police urged the people to remember the helplines — police 100, emergency 112, Women Assistance Helpline 1091, Senior Citizens Helpline 1253 and child helpline 1098.

