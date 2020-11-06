Chennai police probe threatening letter received by Anna University Vice Chancellor

The Chennai police have booked a case following a complaint from the office of Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa, on a threatening letter addressed to him.
Police sources said a letter was received by the office of the V-C on October 22. The sender, who identified himself as Veerapan, had not mentioned his address. The letter threatened of the murder of Mr. Surappa unless he withdrew his letter to the Central Government endorsing the move to grant the ‘Institute of Eminence’ (IoE) status to the university. The State government had said Mr. Surappa had unilaterally written to the Centre on the subject and declared that it was not in favour of obtaining the IoE status.
A police officer said, “We received the complaint from the V-C’s office and registered a case after obtaining the necessary legal opinion. We will take up the matter for investigation and trace the suspect.”
The FIR was registered against the “unknown sender” of the letter under Sections 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
