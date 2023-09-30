Chennai police probe illegal immigration into U.S. by a group from Telangana

September 30, 2023 02:09 am | Updated September 29, 2023 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Forgery Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested two men from Telangana who submitted fake Government of India business registration, labour department documents, fake employment documents and fake tax documents for visa processing at the U.S. Consulate, Chennai. They were part of approximately 50 applicants using the same to attend a medical expo in the U.S.

The special wing police registered a case following a complaint from Melvin JR Pace, Assistant Regional Security Officer, on behalf of the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai.

The authorities caught Mohammed Irfan Khan, 33, and Syed Obaid Quadri, 35, both from Hyderabad, when they came for an interview for processing visas on September 21 and 22 and submitted fake documents for the purpose of getting visas. Both were arrested on charges under Sections 465 (Punishment for Forgery) 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of Indian Penal Code. They were remanded in judicial custody.

A senior officer said the two attempted to fraudulently obtain U.S. Non-immigrant B1/B2 (Tourist) visa by submitting fraudulent visa application and supporting employment documents and information. They were coached by agents in Telangana who prepared all forged documents for them, the investigation revealed.

On September 22, during an interview with consulate officials, Mohammed admitted that he had submitted labour, employment and tax documents which were all fake. He admitted that the stated reason for the visa application was false.

“He is one of approximately 50 applicants using the same route of attending a medical expo in the U.S. He said his real purpose of travel was to stay in the U.S. and find work that would be arranged by the document vendor, identified as Mubashir. He planned to leave his wife and two daughters in India as he attempted to immigrate illegally into the U.S.,” the complainant said.

Mohammed said that Mubashir had met him several times to provide coaching for the visa interview. The U.S. Consulate requested the city police to verify and take appropriate action and sought support and information from the Indian police and the Government of India that could provide in assisting in a timely investigation of these serious security matters affecting both the U.S. and India, the complaint said.

