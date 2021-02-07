Chennai police personnel to turn mentors in boys and girls clubs

CHENNAI:

Though there are 19 police boys clubs functioning in the North Zone to prevent youngsters from falling into wrong hands, the police felt that a lot needs to be improved.

In a move to prevent crime among juveniles and help them identify their goal and talent, police personnel will turn mentors in the police boys and girls club in the North Zone in the coming days.

In the last five years, 392 juveniles were involved in different crimes in the North Zone which has a total of 31 police stations. Though there are 19 police boys clubs functioning in the zone to prevent youngsters from falling into wrong hands, the police felt that a lot needs to be improved.

“Now we have started 18 more police boys and girls clubs and 10 more are in the pipeline. As of now we keep them engaged in the evening hours through literary and sports activities. But we felt that they need a role model to look up to, identify their talents and help them focus on their goal,” said V. Balakrishnan, Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone.

For this purpose, 18 from the police department have come forward as volunteers. “They are policemen and women qualified in computer science, English and other specialisations. They will spend a few hours each day in the clubs and help the children identify their skills,” he added.

Based on this, new programmes would be launched. “If a boy or girl is keen on photography, we will start photography classes. If they wish to appear for UPSC exams, we will give them coaching. We will help them achieve greater heights in their area of interest,” added Mr. Balakrishnan.

He said that once the children were on track, they could never be lured by criminals.