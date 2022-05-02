Chennai Police organise ‘Kaaval Karangal’ rally

Rally organised to highlight need to reunite runaway children with their families

Rally organised to highlight need to reunite runaway children with their families

A large number of walkers participated in the awareness rally on the need to help in reuniting runaway children with their families. The awareness rally “Kaaval Karangal” was organised by the Greater Chennai Police on Sunday morning to highlight the initiatives taken by the police to reunite children with their families elsewhere in the State as well as in various parts of the country.

Flagging off the rally, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) J. Loganathan advised the participants to contact the local police officials in helping persons who have come out of their homes to be reunited.