Chennai police opens solar-powered outpost on Marina beach  

January 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

A new outpost, with solar power, has been set up by the Greater Chennai Police on the Marina beach.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With a view to enhance the visibility of policing on the Marina beach, the Greater Chennai Police have installed a new solar-powered outpost at a strategic point for easy access of the public, especially at night.

The outpost is likely to instill a sense of safety among the public during huge gatherings by keeping surveillance against crime, besides acting as deterrence. It would play a crucial role in rescuing children who lose their way in the crowd, said the police.

​In addition to this, sleuths of Coastal Security Group (CSG) patrol the beach in police vehicles with blinking lights on the shores by monitoring the movements of the public. The CSG anti-drowning teams along with GCP Marina Patrols are now playing a significant role in protecting those who try to end their life, besides safeguarding youth who take a dip in the sea with their friends without knowing the peril of drowning, said a senior police officer.

