Chennai police on the lookout for four persons who threatened jeweller

The Secretariat Colony police are searching for a four-member gang that threatened their former employer, a jewellery owner, who questioned them for allegedly stealing jewels worth ₹25 lakh.

Police said that for the past 15 years, Virender used to work in a jewellery showroom in Nammalwarpet run by Ranjith Kumar. It is suspected that he stole gold and jewellery in small quantities over the years and then one day, abruptly stopped reporting for work.

Ranjith Kumar realised that jewels worth ₹25 lakh were missing and questioned Virender and asked him to return the jewels. Angered by this Virender, Ratan Patel and two others went to the showroom on Monday and allegedly threatened Ranjith Kumar of dire consequences. Acting on his complaint, the police have registered a case.