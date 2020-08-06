Chennai police officer succumbs to COVID-19

Chennai

06 August 2020

The 53-year-old special sub-inspector died at a private hospital in Nandanam on Wednesday night

A 53-year-old Special Sub-Inspector (SSI), attached to the Kundrathur police station, succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Nandanam.

The victim has been identified as V. Pandi Muni who joined the police service in 1986, and was serving as an SSI. He had suffered a paralytic attack a few months ago. On July 29, Mr. Muni tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chromepet when he went for a regular check-up. He was undergoing treatment at another private hospital in Nandanam, where he succumbed to infection on Wednesday night.

Over 1,500 police personnel have tested positive for the virus so far across the State. About 90% of them are in Chennai. Most of these police personnel were involved in efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Over 1,250 police personnel have recovered from COVID-19 and rejoined duty.

On June 17, S. Balamurali, who was an inspector at Mambalam, was the first police officer in the city to die of COVID-19. On July 1, R. Manimaran, 57, who was SSI, Pattinampakkam lost his life. On July 6, G. Nagarajan, 32, an armed reserve police constable succumbed to COVID-19. Another SSI, Gurumurthy died on July 13.