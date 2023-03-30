Chennai Police now involves young filmmakers in their drive against drugs initiative

March 30, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

What does a film editor from Coimbatore have in common with a class 11 student from Chennai, an aspiring director from Virudhunagar and an engineer from Chennai?

The four of them are creators of Elavu (funeral), Anbu (love), Anbin Bodhai (love’s intoxication) and Police — short films which have secured the top four spots from over more than 300 entries in a contest organised by Greater Chennai Police as part of their ‘drive against drugs’ initiative.

“The number of entries was pretty overwhelming. We had only anticipated around 50 such submissions when we announced it in November 2022,” says Joint Commissioner of Police, North, R V Ramya Bharathi.

The department, which has been aiming to create engaging outreach programmes to ensure sustained demand reduction, chose the short film route as the contest would make youngsters discourage their peers against drug use. It also helped that they were promised opportunities to work with director Vignesh Sivan, and cash prizes if they won.

An intense selection process culminated in the screening of these four films at PVR Sathyam theatre on March 25. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and director Vignesh Sivan took part in the event . Besides claps and whistles, a comic regarding the government’s real-life drug busts was released and distributed to school students.

Now, meet some of the directors who made the final cut.

Lights, camera, action

A Pragadeesh’s short film Elavu which won the first prize is said to be riddled with punches and thoughtful editing patterns.

This is no surprise because this aspiring director has edited over 75 short films till date. The movie about a man who is on a quest to find the cause of his friend’s death is surprised to find the answer. Though it won the first place, Pragadeesh says that it was a last-minute film shot over merely three days with crew members who were previously his classmates and friends.

“We were initially told that a select list of films would be screened at Sathyam cinema. This was a dream in itself. When they suddenly began announcing the prizes, I was completely taken aback. I’m back in my hometown — Coimbatore but am unable to process what really happened,” he says.

Sixteen-year-old Krishang Balanarayan who took only one week to complete shooting Anbu is a student of Class 11 at St. John’s Public School, Medavakkam.

His film about an addict who discovers a lost part of himself after making acquaintances with a dog won second place in the contest. Krishnag is a dog owner himself and has dedicated his work to his first dog Smarty, which died recently . This aspiring director says that the most difficult part of shooting the film was to find mongrels that are trained in acting to feature in the film as Kollywood only has dogs that are bred. He hopes to make many more conscious shorts in the future, he says.

D Hemanth from Virudhunagar district decided to play on the sentiments of the viewers by showing a montage of several moments that lead to the loss of life due to drug and alcohol addiction. “I’ve seen such events happen regularly in my family and friends circle. This was my inspiration,” says the 25-year-old aspiring filmmaker who won third place for his work Anbin Bodhai.

He shared the trophy with K Manoj, an engineer who is deeply passionate about films. His short titled Police shows the life of a young man aspiring to join the services who loses his way. He says that he is happy to work on such passion projects in the future while building social awareness too.

Officer Ramya says that this is only one of the several programmes planned to combat drug use. “We are taking an aggressive systematic approach to ensure demand reduction of drugs too,” she says.