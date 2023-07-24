ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police nab two persons after scrutinising CCTV footage for 22 km in a chain snatching case

July 24, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Saidapet police have arrested two persons, on charges of snatching a thali chain, after scrutinising CCTV footage for nearly 22 km route from Saidapet to Madhavaram.

The police said the two were arrested following a complaint from U. Varalakshmi, 51, a teacher in a private school and a resident of West Saidapet. In her complaint, she said two persons riding a two-wheeler snatched her thali chain while she was returning home from school on July 14, near Amutham ration shop on V.V.Koil Street.

After preliminary investigation and studying the CCTV footage, a police team found the suspects riding a two-wheeler without the registration number. They scrutinised CCTV footage on the road up to Madhavaram. The police arrested the two suspects who were identified as V. Balaji, 22, and V. Ilanthirayan, 23, of Kodungaiyur and recovered the chain from them. The police seized the two-wheeler used by the arrested persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US