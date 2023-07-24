Chennai police nab two persons after scrutinising CCTV footage for 22 km in a chain snatching case

July 24, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Saidapet police have arrested two persons, on charges of snatching a thali chain, after scrutinising CCTV footage for nearly 22 km route from Saidapet to Madhavaram.

The police said the two were arrested following a complaint from U. Varalakshmi, 51, a teacher in a private school and a resident of West Saidapet. In her complaint, she said two persons riding a two-wheeler snatched her thali chain while she was returning home from school on July 14, near Amutham ration shop on V.V.Koil Street.

After preliminary investigation and studying the CCTV footage, a police team found the suspects riding a two-wheeler without the registration number. They scrutinised CCTV footage on the road up to Madhavaram. The police arrested the two suspects who were identified as V. Balaji, 22, and V. Ilanthirayan, 23, of Kodungaiyur and recovered the chain from them. The police seized the two-wheeler used by the arrested persons.