Chennai police nab seven persons for snatching cellphones, chains

December 21, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday rounded up seven persons who were allegedly involved in snatching gold chains and cellphones in various parts of the city. The police seized more than seven sovereigns of gold chain, a two-wheeler and one mobile phone from the arrested persons.

A senior officer of the police said a chain snatching complaint was registered in Madipakkam police station limits by Kausalya who said that a two-wheeler rider snatched her one-sovereign gold chain while she was walking near her house in Duraisamy Nagar, Keelkattalai, last week.

Based on the complaint, the police identified the accused as B. Gulabsha of Alandur. He was found to be involved in a few cases of chain snatchings. The police recovered more than seven sovereigns of gold jewellery from him.

Similarly, the Egmore police arrested S. Santoshkumar of Mandaveli and V. Nitish of Tiruvanmiyur on charge of snatching e cellphone from Ramanarao.

According to the crime wing of the Egmore police, during investigation, they found that the two were involved in several cases of snatching of cellphones in Triplicane, K.K. Nagar, Anna Square, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar and Velachery. The police seized the two-wheeler which was used for committing the crime.

Similarly, the Nungambakkam police arrested Harish of Pattabhiram and Prakash of Thiruverkadu and the Abhiramapuram police nabbed Dushyanth of Triplicane and Harris of Ice House for theft of cellphones.