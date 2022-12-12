Chennai police nab robber who jumped into sea in an attempt to escape 

December 12, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the man was part of a four-member gang who robbed a woman in an autorickshaw on Marina Loop Road on Monday; a search is on for the other three who managed to escape

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Marina Beach in Chennai | Photo Credit: File

Chennai Police personnel on Monday, nabbed a man who was part of a gang that robbed a woman, after chasing him into the sea at Marina beach.

Police sources said early on Monday, the victim Shanthi was sitting alone in an autorickshaw parked on Marina Loop Road in Pattinapakkam, behind Santhome Church. Four unidentified persons who were drunk came near the autorickshaw and pretended to take shelter near it, since it was raining. They suddenly whipped out a knife and inflicted an injury on Shanthi’s neck. They robbed her gold earrings and ₹10,000 from her purse and fled the scene towards the sea.

Police personnel in a patrol vehicle who were passing the area saw the gang running away from the autorickshaw and heard the cries of the victim. The personnel chased one of the accused, who ran into the sea and attempted to escape. The police nabbed him and identified him as Santhoshkumar of Ayanavaram. The other three gave the police the slip. The accused has a previous case for attempt to murder against him, and the other three accused, who have also been identified, also have previous criminal antecedents. Efforts are on to nab the three accused, said police.

The woman who sustained an injury on her neck has been admitted to a hospital.

