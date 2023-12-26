Chennai police nab murder accused who was absconding for nearly 23 years in Odisha

December 26, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Chennai police in coordination with the Odisha police captured a murder accused who was absconding for nearly 28 years. The accused, identified as Harihara Patta Joshi, was produced before the judicial magistrate at Berhampur in Odisha for bringing him to Chennai.

Giving details of the murder which was committed in 1995 by Joshi, a police officer said the accused had come to the city in 1993 and was working in a private company and had a love marriage with Indira of Thillaiganga Nagar. However, within a few months the couple quarrelled and Indira came to her mother Rama’s house and applied for divorce.

Joshi wanted a compromise and went to his mother-in-law’s house on August 9, 1995, where a quarrel ensued during which he stabbed Indira, her mother and brother Karthik and escaped. Rama died while Indira and Karthik survived. Adambakkam police launched a manhunt for the 26-year-old with a team visiting Joshi’s native place of Ganjam district.

Despite making several visits to the Odisha from 1996 to 2006, the murder accused could not be nabbed. Based on an arrest warrant issued by the court recently, a police team headed by Adambakkam police Sub-Inspector Kannan went to Odisha with a black and white photograph of Joshi and with the cooperation of Superintendent of Police Saravanan Vivek of Ganjam district and after two weeks of persistent enquiry, the accused was secured from Berhampur. During the initial investigation, he said after escaping from Chennai, he came to Berhampur, had married a woman and was staying with her.