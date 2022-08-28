Chennai police nab Kolar man for several theft cases

The suspect was reportedly involved in more than 20 cases of house break-in in city

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 19:17 IST

A team of the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old man in Kolar, Karnataka, on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as J. Mohammed Khan, was involved in several cases of house break-in in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka over a period of 10 years.

A senior official said Ravikumar had lodged a complaint in Royapuram police station stating that nearly 4 kg of silver articles and ₹1 lakh in cash were stolen from his house on August 3.

An analysis of fingerprints suggested that the crime had been committed by an outsider. After scrutinising more than 575 CCTV footages covering 75 km, the police identified the suspect. His modus operandi was to book a room in a lodge in a locality far from the place of crime by providing details of different Aadhaar cards. He would then do a reconnaissance of the locked houses and steal the valuables and cash from them, the police officer said.

The accused had been involved in more than 10 cases in the city. The police team visited Kolar in Karnataka where the suspect used to sell the stolen articles. The police seized the gold jewellery and cash from the accused. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

