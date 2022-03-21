Chennai police nab five young men for bike stunts on Marina Beach Road

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 13:31 IST

Of the five, two are juveniles, police said; an investigation is on

A screen-grab from a video of the young men performing bike stunts | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar have apprehended five youths, including two juveniles, who indulged in bike stunts on Kamarajar Road near Vivakananda House last week. Despite the police conducting frequent vehicle checks on the city’s roads, a few youngsters managed to take their high-end bikes and indulged in wheeling and racing on the arterial road, reportedly, on Friday night. Videos of their antics went viral on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups soon after. After analysing CCTV footage and investigating the incident, police arrested five youths including two 17-year-olds. Police said they had apprehended Ashik, 18 of Korukkupet, Mohammed Sadiq, 20, Mohammed Rahmathula, 20 and two 17-year-olds. Their bikes were seized and they were taken to the Traffic Investigation Wing, Adyar at Shastri Nagar. Further investigations are on.



