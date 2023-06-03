Chennai police make arrangements to help passengers returning from Odisha

June 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have made arrangements to help injured passengers returning from the train accident site at Balasore in Odisha.

The police have set up help centres at the airport and the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station. They will do round-the-clock duty in coordination with the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police. Mobile numbers of police officers, who are on duty at the Central railway station, have been made public. They are: Shreya Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, 9498233333, Balakrishna Prabhu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, 9444033599 and Thalavoysamy, Special Liaison Officer, 9840976307.

People can get assistance by contacting the Central Railway Station Control Room- 044-25330952 and police helpline number 9498100151 at the Chennai airport.

The police said arrangements had been made to render medical assistance to injured passengers who arrive at the airport and ambulance facility to take them to hospitals through green corridor.

Traffic police personnel have been advised to monitor and prevent autorickshaw and taxi drivers from collecting excess fare from passengers.