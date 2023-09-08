Chennai police launch vehicle to extricate victims of road traffic accidents from mangled automobiles

September 08, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, flagged off vehicles that will be used to help extricate victims, during emergency rescue operations at accidents, under a new initiative of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP). The CM also inspected a demonstration by the police personnel.

The GCTP said it has always been at the forefront in attempting to reduce road accidents and save the lives of road accident victims. The Chief Minister, the police said, has emphasised the need to save each and every life in road accidents through a State scheme, Innuyir Kaapom Nammai Kaakkum - 48. Under this scheme, the State government bears the expenses of emergency care for accident victims for the first 48 hours.

As a part of the ongoing mission to make Chennai’s roads safe, a unique and pioneering effort has been made where a rescue vehicle has been developed to save road accident victims trapped inside mangled and crashed vehicles. The GCTP claimed this was the first time such an intervention had been planned and launched in the country.

Under this pilot project, a special vehicle, VEERA (Vehicle for Extrication in Emergency Rescue and Accidents) will be used by well-trained police personnel, along with other necessary equipment, to rescue victims trapped in mangled vehicles. The initiative has been launched under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, in collaboration with Hyundai Glovis and Isuzu Motors Pvt. Ltd., The Tamil Nadu Highways Department and IIT Madras are lending their expertise and support to this.

T.N. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police and Head of the Police Force, Shankar Jiwal and Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore were present on the occasion

