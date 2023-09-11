Chennai police launch investigations into two murders reported in a day

September 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two murders were reported in Chennai on the night of Sunday, September 10, 2023 -- one in Egmore and another in Mandaveli. The police have launched investigations into these murders to nab the perpetrators.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a 22-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified men on Montieth Road in Egmore. The victim was identified as V. Sathya, of Kavangarai near Puzhal, who had criminal antecedents. Sathya had recently came out of jail, on bail. He was waiting with his high-end bike on Montieth Road near a tea shop. Five unidentified persons who came on bikes surrounded and attacked him. He attempted to escape, but the gang hacked him to death and then fled the scene.

Upon the receipt of an alert, personnel from the Egmore police station arrived at the scene and took the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem. After registering a case, the police launched a manhunt to trace and nab suspects. Police suspect that Sathya had attacked a few persons under the influence of alcohol during a local festival, and had earned enemies due to this.

Another person was reportedly murdered in Mandaveli under the Abhiramapuram police station limits. The victim was identified as S. Dinesh, 32 of Vishalakshi Garden, Mylapore. The suspect in the case, Parthiban is also from the same area, and works as air-conditioner mechanic, police said. The suspect, who was estranged from his wife, was staying with his mother. Both victim and suspect were drinking when they quarrelled, near the Mandaveli railway station around midnight. Parthiban slapped Dinesh and also beat him up. Dinesh lost his balance and collapsed. Parthiban then called a 108 ambulance. Dinesh was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Abiramapuram police registered a case in connection with this incident.

