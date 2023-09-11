ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police launch investigations into two murders reported in a day

September 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The murders were reported in Egmore and Mandaveli; while the suspect in one case has been arrested, the police have launched a manhunt for a gang who committed the other murder

The Hindu Bureau

Two murders were reported in Chennai on the night of Sunday, September 10, 2023 -- one in Egmore and another in Mandaveli. The police have launched investigations into these murders to nab the perpetrators.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a 22-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified men on Montieth Road in Egmore. The victim was identified as V. Sathya, of Kavangarai near Puzhal, who had criminal antecedents. Sathya had recently came out of jail, on bail. He was waiting with his high-end bike on Montieth Road near a tea shop. Five unidentified persons who came on bikes surrounded and attacked him. He attempted to escape, but the gang hacked him to death and then fled the scene.

Upon the receipt of an alert, personnel from the Egmore police station arrived at the scene and took the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem. After registering a case, the police launched a manhunt to trace and nab suspects. Police suspect that Sathya had attacked a few persons under the influence of alcohol during a local festival, and had earned enemies due to this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person was reportedly murdered in Mandaveli under the Abhiramapuram police station limits. The victim was identified as S. Dinesh, 32 of Vishalakshi Garden, Mylapore. The suspect in the case, Parthiban is also from the same area, and works as air-conditioner mechanic, police said. The suspect, who was estranged from his wife, was staying with his mother. Both victim and suspect were drinking when they quarrelled, near the Mandaveli railway station around midnight. Parthiban slapped Dinesh and also beat him up. Dinesh lost his balance and collapsed. Parthiban then called a 108 ambulance. Dinesh was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Abiramapuram police registered a case in connection with this incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US