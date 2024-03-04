ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police launch hunt for two men who stole police motorbike

March 04, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said two constables were threatened with iron rods, and their bike stolen, after they intercepted a good carrier on the Avadi-Red Hills Road

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police have launched a hunt to trace and nab two persons who stole a motorbike from two police personnel who were on duty under the Avadi Tank factory police limits, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. 

Sources said head constables Chandrasekar and Ganeshan, attached to the Avadi Tank Factory police were on patrol duty on the Avadi-Red Hills Road. While they were on their duty, they intercepted a goods carrier vehicle carrying iron rods, with two persons travelling in it.

The duo got down from the vehicle and brandished iron rods at the police personnel. Threatening the police personnel with the rods, they stole the motorbike. Leaving behind the goods carrier van, the two escaped on the stolen bike. Subsequently, the bike was found abandoned near Sholavaram on the Vandalur- Minjur Road. 

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

  

