Chennai police issue guidelines for bursting crackers on Deepavali

As per SC orders, crackers should be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police has issued a set of guidelines to be followed by the public while bursting crackers during Deepavali. 

City Police Commissioner A. Arun said as per the orders of the Supreme Court, only green crackers made of permitted chemicals, which are environmentally friendly, can be sold and burst. 

As per the orders, crackers should be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to Environment Protection Rule 89, no firecrackers making sound more than 125 decibel should be manufactured, used, or sold. Chinese-made crackers should not be sold or used, the Commissioner further said. 

Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar, meanwhile, said bursting crackers carelessly in public places should be avoided. The bursting of crackers near cattle should also be avoided as they may run helter-skelter causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists on the road, he said.

Parents and teachers are requested to explain the seriousness of cracker accidents and injuries to their wards/students and encourage them to adhere to safety measures, said Mr. Shankar said. 

In the event of a fire or cracker-related mishaps, citizens are requested to immediately contact the Police Department helpline 100, Fire and Rescue Department helpline 101, medical emergency helpline 108, or the national helpline 112.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:41 pm IST

