Chennai police issue advisory on traffic congestion during idol immersion

Traffic police announce diversion of vehicles on major roads

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 03, 2022 21:11 IST

A track has been laid to take Vinayaka idols for immersion in the sea at Srinivasapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The city police have appealed to motorists to avoid stepping out if possible on Sunday as traffic congestion is likely on major roads in view of the procession for Vinayaka idol immersion on the beaches in the city.

Five spots have been allotted for immersion of idols at Srinivasapuram, Palkalai Nagar, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, Tiruvottiyur and Ramakrishna Nagar (Ennore). The traffic police have announced vehicular traffic diversion on major roads to facilitate the processions.

Between noon and 8 p.m., traffic is expected to be affected on E.V.R. Salai, Harrington Road, 100 feet road, Arcot Road, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam High Road, Kodambakkam High Road and Nelson Manikkam Road, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, Dr. Radha Krishnan Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Santhome High Road, and DGS Dinakaran Salai.

Vehicles from Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, Besant Road, R.K. Salai, Kutchery Road and South Canal Bank Road and going towards Kamarajar Salai and Santhome High Road will have to pass through heavy traffic. Vehicles from Adyar going to Parry’s Corner will be diverted at Greenways Point via R.K. Mutt Road – Mandaveli Junction–Luz–Royapettah High Road, Government Royapettah Hospital, Whites Road and Anna Salai.

