Chennai police invoke stringent sections of law to arrest three men after boy is injured by kite’s maanja

After a three-year-old boy’s throat was slit by a maanja thread, the city police have arrested three persons under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) for making maanja thread and flying kites using maanja, on Sunday evening.

While Srinivasan, one of the accused, ran a maanja-making unit, another accused Prabhakaran, purchased the maanja from him and sold the thread along with kites on a message-sharing platform, police said .

Police said Monith of Choolaimedu was playing on the terrace of his apartment complex along with his parents on Sunday evening. A maanja thread dangling from a kite suddenly slit his neck, and his parents rushed him to a hospital. His mother Priyanka lodged a complaint at the Choolaimedu police station.

Following the complain, Choolaimedu inspector Anand Babu secured one suspect. “We found that Prabhakaran of Kodambakkam sold the kites and maanja on message-sharing platforms. He posted the products on his status message and customers contacted him,” said Mr. Babu.

Further investigations revealed that Prabhakaran purchased the maanja thread from a person called Srinivasan. “If anyone provides the thread, he converts it into maanja. For 1,000 meters he charges ₹500. Prabhakaran purchased this from him and sold the same length for ₹1,000,” added the inspector.

After investigation, the police arrested Prabhakaran, Srinivasan and Aravindan (34) in connection with the case. Two others are absconding. All three have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police seized 240 kites, 8,000 metres of maanja thread, equipment for making maanja. “To date we used to book people, involved in the sale of maanja and kites, under bailable sections of the law. This time, we used section 308 as this is equal to an attempt to murder,” added Mr. Babu.

While kite flying using maanja has been banned under the City Police Act, a prohibitory order in this regard was also issued in 2015 by the then Chennai police commissioner S. George