Chennai police investigating assault of two women by BJP functionaries

January 25, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kotturpuram police in Chennai have filed a case against a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries with regard to the assault of a woman BJP functionary and her sister on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

A senior official of the City Police said Andal is a BJP functionary residing along with her sister Devi in Bharathi Avenue of Kotturpuram. In view of the Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the city on January 19, the sisters were asked to bring crowd from Chitra Nagar.

In view of the enmity Andal had with another woman functionary Niveda, a tiff ensued over sharing of money and on January 21, Niveda along with BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy’s car driver Sridhar and a few persons barged into Andal’s house and assaulted her and her sister Devi. During the assault, Devi, sustained minor injury on her head, the police officer said.

The group also threatened of dire consequences if they informed the police. The assault on the women was also posted on the social media by a few persons. Based on a complaint filed by Devi, the Kotturpuram police have filed a case and are enquiring.

