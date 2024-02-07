ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police investigate rape of 16-year-old girl by her relative

February 07, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the girl’s parents only found out she had been raped after doctors at a hospital told them she was pregnant

The Hindu Bureau

The Taramani All Women Police on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, began investigating a complaint of a minor girl having being raped and impregnated by a 20-year-old young man, in Perambalur.

A senior official of the city police said the 16-year-oldgirl was studying at a Chennai Corporation school. On Wednesday, the girl had complained of stomach problems and was taken to a primary health centre where the doctors called the parents and informed them that she was pregnant. The parents, shocked, realised she had been raped and informed the Taramani All Women police.

During their investigation the police found that the girl’s relative, a resident of Perambalur, who was employed at a hotel in Medavakkam was suspected to behind the sexual assault.

