Chennai police inspector suspended on charges of extortion from an accused

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 13:42 IST

The inspector had allegedly extorted money and valuables from an accused, and promised to close the case against him

An inspector of police with the All Women Police, Thousands Lights Station, has been placed under suspension following a criminal case against her on charges of extorting money from an accused for facilitating his discharge from a case.

Police said T.V. Rajasimman Naidu filed a petition with the Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore seeking to register a case against the woman inspector, Gnanaselvam, and two other women. Following the court’s direction, Inspector Gnanaselvam, Umarani of Chennai and K.M. Vishnupriya of Hyderabad were booked by the Thousand Lights Police under IPC Sections 379 (robbery), 384 (punishment for extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506(I) (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Advertising

Advertising

The complainant, Rajasimman Naidu and K.M.Vishnupriya of Choolaimedu were running a business a couple of years ago. Due to a dispute in sharing profits, he parted ways with her and she took away his two cars and mobile phones from him. He lodged a complaint with the Chetpet police station alleging that they were stolen from him.

Police said Vishnupriya then got in touch with Umarani of Hyderabad whom Rajasimman had planned to marry (but later did not). Umarani and Vishnupriya lodged a complaint against him at the All Women Police Station, Thousand Lights on charges of cheating and harassment even as he got married in Srirangam in January last year.

Rajasimman was arrested by Inspector Gnanaselvam and remanded on charges of cheating women. According to police, the inspector allegedly collected a diamond ring, an expensive watch and credit cards from him while he was being remanded and retained them. Later, she also allegedly promised to close the case against him if he made a payment of ₹5 lakh. He facilitated a trip to Kerala for the inspector's family at his expense, police sources said.

Following a video about the alleged acts of the woman inspector going viral over social media, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal ordered an inquiry and follow-up action. Sources said the woman inspector has been placed under suspension following a preliminary enquiry.