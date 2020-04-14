Chennai Police impose ₹500 as fine on motorists without masks

The City Police personnel on Tuesday began imposing ₹500 fine on motorists who were moving without wearing masks in the city.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Monday announced that under the relevant provisions of the Epidemics Control Act and the Public Health Act, all persons are required to wear masks when they step out of their houses.

Following the announcement, police personnel, who were on duty on roads to implement prohibitory orders, stopped the motorists without wearing the mandatory masks.

A senior police officer said, “We were conducting special drive at all check points in the city from Tuesday morning following the orders. We book cases under section179 of Motor Vehicles Act (Disobedience of orders, obstruction and refusal of information) and ₹500 was imposed as fine on the motorists who did not wear masks.”

Meanwhile, the City police booked 1,161 cases from Monday evening to Tuesday morning for venturing out and violating prohibitory orders and over 767 vehicles were seized.