ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police hold mega public grievance redress camp

July 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore receiving petitions at the mega grievance redress camp on Saturday.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday inaugurated a mega public grievance redress camp held across 12 police districts in the city.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed that police Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to hold mega public grievance redress camps and receive petitions from the public in person and take appropriate action on them.

Accordingly, Mr. Rathore conducted “Mega public grievance redress camp” at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Kilpauk and received petitions from the public and issued instructions to officers concerned to take appropriate action.

From 9.30 a.m. onwards, DCPs held “public grievance redress camp” at their respective offices and received 1,002 petitions from the public out of which 641 were from men and 361 were from women. As many as 618 petitions were disposed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There was commotion at a couple of places when petitioners complained that their grievances were not redressed to their satisfaction, the police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US