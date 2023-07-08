HamberMenu
Chennai Police hold mega public grievance redress camp

July 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore receiving petitions at the mega grievance redress camp on Saturday.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday inaugurated a mega public grievance redress camp held across 12 police districts in the city.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed that police Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to hold mega public grievance redress camps and receive petitions from the public in person and take appropriate action on them.

Accordingly, Mr. Rathore conducted “Mega public grievance redress camp” at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Kilpauk and received petitions from the public and issued instructions to officers concerned to take appropriate action.

From 9.30 a.m. onwards, DCPs held “public grievance redress camp” at their respective offices and received 1,002 petitions from the public out of which 641 were from men and 361 were from women. As many as 618 petitions were disposed.

There was commotion at a couple of places when petitioners complained that their grievances were not redressed to their satisfaction, the police sources said.

