Chennai police get SKOCH award for clean stations

On Friday, the Greater Chennai Police received the Union government’s SKOCH Award under the category ‘Swachh Police Station’, for maintaining cleanliness in all their police stations. This comes after the police’s efforts to clear up abandoned and unclaimed vehicles from all station premises.

A huge pile of abandoned and unclaimed vehicles around nearly all police stations in the Greater Chennai area used to take up a lot of space, besides giving the stations a shabby look. On the instruction of Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan, senior officers took account of all these vehicles in each police stations in the city.

Last year, about 10,000 vehicles including those seized for violations and unclaimed vehicles confiscated from public places such as parking lots, underbridges and flyovers were enumerated. The ownership details of the vehicles with registration number and engine chassis number were obtained from the Transport Department and the owners were advised to collect their vehicle through advertisements in daily newspapers. In this manner 2,125 vehicles were handed over to owners.

The remaining vehicles 7,875 (90 three-wheelers, 102 four-wheelers, 7,683 two wheelers) had no claimants. These vehicles were sent for auction through the Greater Chennai Corporation, following due processes of law . Similarly, this year, 3,083 unclaimed vehicles and 12,740 kg fragments of two-wheelers abandoned on the roadside were removed by police and sent for auction through the Greater Chennai Corporation.