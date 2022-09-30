Chennai police freeze 635 bank accounts of drug peddlers

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 22:17 IST

The city police have frozen 635 bank accounts of drug peddlers so far. 

A new initiative, Drive Against Drug (DAD) was launched by Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal to intensify surveillance mechanisms and to prevent peddlers who were smuggling ganja and other drugs from other places, stocking and selling them in the city limits.

A senior police officer said: “Following the orders of Mr. Jiwal, the bank accounts of the accused were frozen under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.” 

Following an audit, the city police identified 1,421 accused who were arrested from 2021 with possession of one kg and above or other banned drugs in 615 cases. Of them, accounts of 635 accused were frozen so far and 34 accounts were frozen in the last week, said the police.

