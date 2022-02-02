Chennai

Chennai Police form special team to trace killers of DMK functionary

C. Selvam, 38, a DMK functionary, was hacked to death in Chennai on Tuesday night   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three special teams have been formed to nab the suspects involved in the killing of a DMK functionary in Madipakkam on Tuesday. A senior police officer said a breakthrough will soon be achieved in the case.

Police sources said the victim, C. Selvam, 38, a resident of Periyar Nagar and the 188th ward secretary of the DMK, was in the real estate business. He, or his wife Shamina, were to be a probable contestant in forthcoming urban local body elections.

At 9 p.m on Tuesday, he was talking with his party men at the local party office in Rajaji Nagar. He stepped out to take a call on his mobile phone. A gang of men -- five to eight aresuspected -- surrounded him near a kulfi outlet and attacked him with knives. They fled the scene on motorbikes by the time Selvam’s supporters reached there, on hearing the commotion.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.His body was sent to the Government Hospital in Chromepet for a post-mortem.

A senior police officer said, “We have formed three special teams and are working on certain clues. We are close to establishing the motive behind the murder. It is not political rivalry. We suspect the motive behind the murder is a dispute in real estate dealings. Very soon, we will nab the killers.”


