Chennai police for district disaster response teams ahead of northeast monsoon

Each rescue team consists of 10 policemen, headed by a head constable, and each team has been provided with special training in swimming and rescue operations

October 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has ordered the formation of District Disaster Response Team-2023 (GCP-DDRT) in the 12 police districts to prevent any untoward incidents and also undertake rescue operations during the monsoon.

With the onset of northeast Monsoon, heavy rain is expected in Chennai and its suburban areas. As a precautionary measure, district disaster management teams have been constituted. In this connection, a review meeting was held at the Police Commissionerate. 

Each rescue team consists of 10 policemen, headed by a head constable, and each team has been provided with 21 rescue equipment, including a vehicle, rubber boat, life jackets, rope for relief, and rescue operations. All the policemen in the teams have been provided with distinctive jackets as well.

Special training in swimming and rescue operations has been provided to the teams. Traffic enforcement officers and policemen have been urged to place sufficient barricades on subways and roads where rainwater stagnates and also caution public and road users via public address systems. Temporary control rooms with emergency numbers will also function round the clock in tandem with other departments such as the Greater Chennai Corporation, Public Works Department, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

