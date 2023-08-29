ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police file cheating case against city’s deputy mayor

August 29, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar has been booked in a cheating case, following a complaint from a deceased businessman’s wife

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police filed a case against Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, based on a cheating complaint from a deceased businessman’s wife, on Monday, August 28, 2023. 

A senior official of the City Police said Esakki Amal was the wife of S.R. Mohan, who had been operating a quarry business under ‘Mass Mines’ near Tambaram, along with a few partners. In 2021, Mohan passed away due to health issue and using this opportunity, a few of the partners including two individuals, Gunasekaran and Balamurugan, brought in Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar as a director of the business, and without giving any compensation to Mohan’s wife, took over the quarry business entirely. 

The CCB has filed cases against six persons including Magesh Kumar, and is investigating. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US