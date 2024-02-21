Chennai police detain minor for setting mini truck on fire

February 21, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The R.K. Nagar police have detained a 17-year-old minor, and are looking for his accomplice after the duo caused a fire by pouring fuel onto a mini truck on Tuesday (February 21, 2024) night.

A senior official of the city police said R. Rajaduraì, a resident Korukkupet, had parked his mini truck near Canal Bank Road on Tuesday, and had gone to sleep. Two minors, who were drunk , stole petrol from a two-wheeler, poured it on the front seat of the mini truck and set it alight.

The two then went and sat at a nearby house. Within a few minutes, the mini truck caught fire and nearby residents alerted the R.K. Nagar police. A police team, along with two fire tenders from Tondiarpet and Washermenpet rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The police approached the two boys, but one of them ran away. The police detained the other boy, and are on the lookout for the one absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.