GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police detain minor for setting mini truck on fire

The police said two juveniles, who were drunk, set fire to the mini truck with stolen petrol; a search is on for the other boy involved

February 21, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Nagar police have detained a 17-year-old minor, and are looking for his accomplice after the duo caused a fire by pouring fuel onto a mini truck on Tuesday (February 21, 2024) night. 

A senior official of the city police said R. Rajaduraì, a resident Korukkupet, had parked his mini truck near Canal Bank Road on Tuesday, and had gone to sleep. Two minors, who were drunk , stole petrol from a two-wheeler, poured it on the front seat of the mini truck and set it alight.

The two then went and sat at a nearby house. Within a few minutes, the mini truck caught fire and nearby residents alerted the R.K. Nagar police. A police team, along with two fire tenders from Tondiarpet and Washermenpet rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The police approached the two boys, but one of them ran away. The police detained the other boy, and are on the lookout for the one absconding.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / fire / crime / juvenile delinquency

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.