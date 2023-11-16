Chennai police detain 588 persons under Goondas Act so far this year

November 16, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining 23 persons accused of various crimes under the Goondas Act so that they will not be able to avail of bail for a year.

In order combat crime, persons who repeatedly commit offences are detained under the stringent provisions of the Goondas Act.

From January 1 to November 15, the city police commissioner has invoked detention orders under the provisions of this Act against 402 persons involved in murders, attempts to murder and for causing disturbances to the public; 90 persons involved in theft, robbery and chain snatching; 74 persons involved in smuggling/selling drugs including ganja; four persons connected with cybercrime, 12 persons involved in prostitution rackets; three persons for outraging the modesty of women and one person involved in the smuggling of rice.

So far, 588 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act this year, as of November 15.

Last week, from November 9 to 15, as many as 23 persons were detained under the Act. The city police said that those who disturb public tranquillity, or are involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery or katta panchayat, hoarding and selling of drugs as well as other unlawful activities will be monitored, and stringent action would be taken against them.

