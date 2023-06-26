Chennai police destroy over 1,200 kg of ganja, other narcotic drugs

June 26, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) on Monday destroyed a total of 1,215 kg of ganja, methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics and drugs seized during the investigation of various cases. This is the third batch of drugs to be destroyed over the past one year.

Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, their vulnerability to theft and the constraints of proper storage space, the GCP has taken periodic initiatives towards the destruction of drugs seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

To carry out the disposal as per the provisions laid down under the NDPS Act, a Drug Disposal Committee was formed under the chairmanship of Joint Commissioner of Police, North V. Ramya Bharati, with two members, Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Nagajothi and Deputy Director of the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Lab, A. Visalakhsi.

The first such disposal was carried out on June 25 last year, wherein 1,075 kg of ganja was destroyed at a private incinerator unit in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu district. Similarly on October 8, last year, the second consignment of 845 kg of ganja was destroyed at the same facility.

On Monday, 1,215 kg of ganja, 1.25 kg of methamphetamine and 40 grams of heroin were incinerated. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inspected the destruction of the drugs at the private incinerator unit in the presence of senior officers.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Jiwal said, “After obtaining orders from the concerned courts, we destroyed over 1,215 kg of ganja, besides other drugs. The special courts for NDPS cases, after following due procedure, have ordered the destruction of 996.15 kg of drugs in 41 under-trial cases and 218.825 kg of drugs in 84 post-trial cases. The value of drugs that were destroyed on Monday could be around ₹2 crore.

“We have destroyed 3135 kg of ganja and other narcotic drugs worth around ₹4.5 crore in the past one year. With effective enforcement, we have seized 1,605 kg of ganja in 2022 and 1,578 kg of ganja have been seized so far this year. We have seized drugs worth ₹18 crore last year, and drugs worth ₹21 crore, so far this year. Since we are doing effective enforcement, the quantity of seizures is also high. We are also focusing on creating awareness, as well as supply and demand reduction,” said Mr. Jiwal.

The Commissioner also said police personnel do not stop with the arresting of persons and the recovery of contraband and added that the GCP has been consistently working to ensure the conviction of peddlers caught in NDPS cases.