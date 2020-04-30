Coronavirus | Chennai Police deploy ‘robocop’ in containment area

The city police has introduced a robot cop with multiple functions to handle residents who live in containment areas.

It can be controlled using a remote control and has a mounted camera for surveillance. The machine called Robot Cop LD v5.0 was deployed in Meenambal Puram Street, a containment area in Mylapore. It is a congested area with over 11 COVID-19 cases, police said.

The robot cop has a two-way intercom for direct public announcements and to listen to any communication from the public.

A LED display is mounted on it to display messages.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R. Sudhakar, said, “In containment zones, we can’t enter and visit interior areas. Our personnel had to stand outside barricaded areas. The drones were used to make announcements.”

The robot was specially built for the lockdown in four days jointly by the police, Robothoughts, SCI Fi Innovation, and Callidai Motorworks.

It has special features such as steering control for precise mobility, LED display for push messages, two-way intercom for direct public announcements and wireless connectivity range for about a kilometre.