Chennai police deploy personnel with binoculars to prevent kite flying with maanja

CHENNAI

12 June 2020 12:16 IST

The police have also put banners up in more than 100 public places cautioning the public not to use the banned maanja thread, which has led to many injuries and fatalities

The police have intensified their vigil to prevent kite flying using the prohibited maanja thread at several parts of the city.

Flying of kites using thread mixed with adhesives and crushed glass, stone powder or metallic powder, commonly known as maanja thread, is prohibited in the city.

As the manja threads have led to a number of fatalities and serious injuries to two-wheeler riders over the years, the police are clamping down on the menace.

As many children and even adults started indulging in flying kites during the lockdown period, the city police tightened their vigil in Kilpauk, Pulianthope, Washermanpet and other police districts.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ayanavaram M.Balamurugan, said, “As per instructions of our senior officers, we procured binoculars and deployed our personnel in high-rise buildings to monitor illegal kite flying. Personnel have been given the job under the limits of each police station for this purpose, and they are on duty during mornings and evenings.”

Police personnel have also put up banners in more than 100 public places cautioning kite fliers not to use maanja thread. They also use a public address system fitted in autorickshaws to issue warning.

Police said that more than 90 persons were arrested and 100 cases were booked for the use of maanja thread for the purpose of kite flying and causing accidents, and selling the prohibited items used to make the maanja thread.