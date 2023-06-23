Chennai police deploy AI-based security network of 5,250 CCTV cameras at 1,750 locations

June 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) under the Chennai Safe City Project (CSCP) on the premises of the Commissioner’s office in Vepery.

Under the project, 5,250 CCTV cameras are being installed at 1,750 key locations across Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits and the live feeds from all such cameras will be monitored at this centre.

Accordingly, the feed from 4,008 CCTV cameras installed at 1,336 locations will be viewed at the ICCC in the first phase. Further, the CCTV camera feeds can be viewed at the Commissioner’s office in Vepery round the clock. This will be monitored by personnel at ICCC.

The Commissioner said state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence-based software system had been deployed in the network with numerous analytics features coupled with alerts to facilitate immediate action on a crime. Video analytics on crimes such as chain/hand bag / mobile snatching, harassment of women, women surrounded by men/violence, abduction, vandalism, vehicle theft and others are made available in this system.

The AI-based software will help in ensuring the safety of women as the camera feeds will analyse the situation by AI software and the same will alert the ICCC for taking appropriate action even in case of SOS gestures made on the camera, said the Commissioner.

The video feeds will be stored in the data centre and replicated it in the data recovery centre. The live monitoring of the feeds will be done in the ICCC and the same will be made available at the offices of six Joint Commissioners of Police and 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police.

