Chennai police crack down on helmet rule violations, book over 2,000 cases in single day

May 23, 2022 20:42 IST

The Chennai traffic police on Monday launched a special drive to crack down on people riding without helmets and booked over 2,000 cases in a single day.

From Monday morning, traffic police personnel stopped two-wheeler riders at road junctions and strictly enforced the helmet rule. Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar inspected the enforcement drive in Vepery.

Mr. Saratkar said the police were taking various measures to enforce the traffic rules in the city to reduce accidents and to ensure safety of road users. “On analysing road accidents in the city, we found that more lives are lost in accidents involving two-wheelers. Taking this into account, we have launched the special drive,” he said, and added that, “We had issued an advisory a week before the drive began, asking that all two-wheeler riders wear helmets compulsorily. Wearing a helmet is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders. It applies not only to drivers but also to pillion riders as per the Motor Vehicles Act and a Government Order issued in 2007.”

“We gave them one week and now could see a lot of improvement in the compliance level. Over 70% of two-wheeler riders are wearing helmets in the city, but there is slackness among pillion riders. We started a special drive from Monday and will continue with it,” Mr. Saratkar said.

Until Monday afternoon, the police booked around 2,200 cases against motorists failing to wear helmets. Of these, around 1,250 cases were booked on riders and the remaining on pillion riders.

All motorists are requested to obey the traffic rules and extend their full cooperation for this drive. People should not assume that the special drive will only be conducted for one or two days. “It is not our intention to merely book thousands of cases. Our aim is to ensure 100% compliance of the helmet rule,” the Additional Commissioner said.

He said when a motorist was stopped for not wearing a helmet, there was no need to argue. Violators could pay the fine, go to the next stop and buy a helmet. “We will use proportionate force against those who do not cooperate with the personnel on duty and attack them. We have already informed our officers that they should be polite as well as firm while handling violators. The personnel use 250 body cameras,” Mr. Saratkar said. He added that the booking of cases would lead to suspension or cancellation of driving licences in case of repeated offences.

An analysis of two-wheeler accident cases from January 1 to May 15 disclosed that 98 victims lost their lives and 841 victims sustained injuries. Out of which, 80 motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives, and 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured while riding without wearing helmets, the traffic police said.