Chennai Police crack down on child begging in road junctions

The city police conducted a special drive to end the employment of children to beg at traffic signals and road corners in the city on Wednesday.
Special teams of police personnel have been formed to monitor the children who are begging on roads, and rehabilitate them.
A series of raids were conducted at Parry's corner, Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights and Porur and children who were begging at the important junctions were rescued.
H.Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against and Children Wing, said, “We conducted a mass drive to prohibit and curb child begging and to render rehabilitative measures across the areas in Greater Chennai.”
Accordingly, the special teams comprising police personnel of Juvenile Aid Police Unit -1 and 2 conducted effective raids and searches across all vulnerable places where children were employed to beg, she said.
“Pursuant to the raids, seven children were rescued and produced before the child welfare committee following which all of them were sent to child care institutions,” said Ms. Jayalakshmi.
