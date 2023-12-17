Chennai police crack dacoity case in five hours, arrest five persons

December 17, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have cracked a dacoity case in five hours, arresting five men and recovering ₹20 lakh, which was stolen from an employee of a footwear retailer at Chennai Beach railway station on Saturday.

The police said S. Sirajudeen, 33, of Srinivasa Nagar, New Perungalathur, an employee of Metro Shoes & Bags, collected ₹20 lakh from a shop in Burma Bazaar on Saturday. When he was in the railway station, an unidentified group waylaid him and identified themselves as policemen. As Mr. Sirajudeen was insistent they show him their identity cards, they held him at knifepoint and stole the cash and two mobile phones.

Hearing Mr. Sirajudeen’s cries for help, the public nabbed one of them with help from Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. After receiving the alert, GRP, Egmore, interrogated the suspect and subsequently nabbed two of his associates in Koyambedu.

K. Ramesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), GRP, said, “Our personnel quickly analysed the CCTV camera footage and call records of the stolen phones. We traced them one by one with help from the cyber crime wing and arrested five suspects in five hours. The main suspect, M. Tamilmani alias Sathish, 27, happened to see the complainant collecting cash from a shop at Burma Bazaar a few days ago. He then planned to steal the cash with his friends.”

“Based on the confession of the arrested trio, we traced the suspect who had the stolen cash. Our personnel nabbed him at Park railway station and recovered ₹15 lakh from him. Another suspect had escaped to Cuddalore, but he was also traced and ₹5 lakh was recovered on Saturday night,” the DSP said.

The police identified the arrested as Tamilmani, P. Balachander, 42, R. Prakash, 29, S. Sathish, 22, of Cuddalore, and L. Siva, 32, of Puducherry.

