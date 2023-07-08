ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police constable held for drunken driving

July 08, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the constable, of Avalur Police Station in Ranipet district, was driving a police vehicle in Chennai, lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles parked on the roadside

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic Investigation Wing Police, Guindy, on Friday, July 7, 2023, arrested a police constable, driving a police vehicle for causing an accident when he was drunk, and damaging vehicles on a road in Ashok Nagar.

Police said Sridhar, a constable of the Avalur Police Station in Ranipet District, who drove a police vehicle from the TAISHA Apartments, Virugambakkam to the Tamil Nadu Commando Force School in Abhiramapuram, lost control of the vehicle at 10th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, and rammed into five two-wheelers, a bicycle and a car that were parked along the road. No one was injured in the accident.

Another police constable, Arul Mani was also travelling in the vehicle. Both Sridhar and Arul Mani were taken to the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing’s office for an enquiry. Following this, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. The driver was arrested.

