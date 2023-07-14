HamberMenu
Chennai Police Commissioner’s intervention helps an elderly man get back property documents from a finance firm

The elderly main had sent an e-mail to Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore that his son had been ill-treating him and the finance firm from whom his son taken loan was refusing to return the documents even after settling the dues

July 14, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Radhakrishnan, 81, getting back the documents of his shop in Koyambedu from a finance firm after the intervention of Commissoner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore.

Radhakrishnan, 81, getting back the documents of his shop in Koyambedu from a finance firm after the intervention of Commissoner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Sandeep Rai Rathore sent a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to the residence of an octogenarian and redressed his grievance expeditiously.

Last Monday, Radhakrishnan, aged 81, residing at Jayalakshmi Nagar, Koyambedu, sent an e-mail to the Commissioner alleging that he and his wife, a stroke patient, were being treated in a cruel manner by their son Sathish. He wanted to meet the Commissioner to get his grievance redressed.

On receipt of the mail, Mr. Rathore directed DCP, Koyambedu, to visit Mr. Radhakrishnan’s residence, hear his grievance and resolve it and to brief him about the action taken. As directed, the DCP visited the complainant’s house and held an inquiry.

During inquiry, Mr. Radhakrishnan informed that he owns a shop at Koyambedu Fruit Market and that his fourth son Sathish has been running the shop for a few years. Sathish obtained a loan of ₹25 lakh by pledging the shop’s document at a finance company. Mr. Radhakrishnan could not get back the documents after repaying the loan by himself. He sent a complaint through e-mail to the Commissioner of Police. Since Sathish refused to sign the documents, the mortgaged documents were kept in the bank and not released to Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was called to the office of a finance firm in Guindy on Friday afternoon and the shop document was handed over to him.

