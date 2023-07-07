ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police Commissioner warns of stringent action against drug peddlers

July 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Twenty two cases were registered and 25 peddlers were arrested and 44.4 kg of ganja, 17 grams of ganja oil and 18 pain killer tablets were seized during the special drive in the last seven days 

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has said that the police will take stringent action against those smuggling and selling ganja and drugs. 

In the past seven days of the special drive against drugs, including ganja, 22 cases were registered and 25 peddlers were arrested. Altogether, 44.4 kg of ganja, 17 grams of ganja oil and 18 pain killer tablets were seized. 

As part of the Drive Against Drugs, Mr. Rathore has ordered special raids to identify and arrest the smugglers and drug peddlers. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, special teams are keeping a close watch on the limits of their police stations, arresting and taking action against those selling ganja and drugs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police teams collected details of the assets and bank accounts of 1,567 peddlers involved in 699 cases registered in connection with trafficking of ganja and drugs since 2021. So far, 821 bank accounts of drug peddlers have been frozen, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US