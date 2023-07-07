HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Police Commissioner warns of stringent action against drug peddlers

Twenty two cases were registered and 25 peddlers were arrested and 44.4 kg of ganja, 17 grams of ganja oil and 18 pain killer tablets were seized during the special drive in the last seven days 

July 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has said that the police will take stringent action against those smuggling and selling ganja and drugs. 

In the past seven days of the special drive against drugs, including ganja, 22 cases were registered and 25 peddlers were arrested. Altogether, 44.4 kg of ganja, 17 grams of ganja oil and 18 pain killer tablets were seized. 

As part of the Drive Against Drugs, Mr. Rathore has ordered special raids to identify and arrest the smugglers and drug peddlers. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, special teams are keeping a close watch on the limits of their police stations, arresting and taking action against those selling ganja and drugs.

Police teams collected details of the assets and bank accounts of 1,567 peddlers involved in 699 cases registered in connection with trafficking of ganja and drugs since 2021. So far, 821 bank accounts of drug peddlers have been frozen, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.